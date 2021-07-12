Female Body Found Near I-20 in Shreveport

At 2:36p.m. Monday (7/12/21), Shreveport Police were called to the location of Curtis Lane between Greenwood Road and Pro Street. Police received word that there was the body of a female located in the general area of the Putman Restoration business in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane. The body had been located in a field behind Putman Restoration.

Police told local news agencies that the current condition of the body was such that they could not currently come up with an identification. Caddo Coroner John Prime will be releasing information following positive identification and notification of the family.

People at the scene of the crime were naturally curious if the remains belonged to a 17 year-old girl that went missing on the opposite side of I-20 from where this body was found. Shamia Little went missing one block away from Doug Williams Park Tuesday, July 6th late in the evening.

KEEL News will be keeping an eye on this story throughout the investigation. Police are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

