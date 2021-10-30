Finley Periodontics in Lafayette Fantastically Re-Creates ‘The Shining’ for Halloween [Videos]

Many workplaces across Acadiana had some Halloween fun this past Friday, but Finley Periodontics in Lafayette went next level as they recreated scenes from "The Shining".

Finley Periodontics Via Facebook

Stephen King's "The Shining" is one of the most iconic horror movies in cinematic history. Released in 1980 and directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, "The Shining" has a pretty legendary cast as well with stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd.

Horror Movies are "my thing" to say the least. That being said, "The Shining" is the one Horror Movie that genuinely disturbs me, and has my entire life. To this day I have trouble watching it all the through in one sitting...and I love that about this movie.

Finley Periodontics Via Facebook

Dr. James M. "Mickey" Finley and staff at Finley Periodontics, located at 111 Rue Fountaine in Lafayette, decided to have some fun this Halloween and recreate the characters and scenes from "The Shining".

They didn't just kind of have fun with it, they absolutely went all in and completely killed it, no pun intended.

Finley Periodontics Via Facebook

Checking out the photos and videos they posted to their Facebook page, they covered all the characters from Jack, Wendy, Danny, the Twins, and more.

They recreated the infamous Jack and Wendy "Here's Johnny!" scene as well as the nightmare inducing Danny riding his Big Wheel through the Hotel scene.

Kudos to Dr. Finley and crew at Finley Periodontics for having some fun this Halloween, and having it in a big way!

Besides, "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy".