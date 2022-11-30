Happy 50th Anniversary to Obie Hulin and Staff of Hulco Printers

When God made Obie Hulin, he broke the mold. There is not another human being on earth like Obie and that's probably a good thing. The world probably couldn't handle two of them. Obie Hulin is one of the most fun-loving, caring, honest, kind, give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy you'll ever meet. Probably why he's so loved in the community.

In 1972 Odey and Joannie Hulin opened a small print shop without any experience in the printing industry. Odey believed in hard work. He saw a void in the business community and went for it.

Odey may have been the business mind behind the opening of Hulco Printers but Ms. Joannie, as she was affectionately known, was the personality. A hard-working fun-loving jokester who loved family, people and life. She never met a stranger. Ms. Joannie was the very first salesperson for Hulco Printers.

Odey and Joannie had only one child, Obie. Obie was 11 years old when the Hulin's opened the doors to Hulco Printers. Obie grew up watching the blood, sweat and tears his parents put into their business. Not only did he witness their work ethic but learned their standards and morals as well.

In 1984, Hulco Printers was incorporated.

Odey, most people called him Big O, became ill. Yet, he was always the first one into work and the last one to leave. Odey passed away in 1993. Mrs. Hulin retired and her son Obie took over the business.

Under Obie's watchful eye Hulco Printers went from a small mom-and-pop print shop to a major player in the Acadiana market. In 1999 Hulco expanded. In addition to printing the company now offered promotional products, embroidered and screen-printed apparel along with signs, decals and banners.

In 2011, Hulco Printers was one of the first print shops in the state to dive into digital technology. And in 2016, Hulco Printers acquired a digital label press, the first of its kind in Louisiana. Hulco Printers now prints the labels for several of the largest food producers in the south.

50 years later, through the efforts of dedicated employees, Hulco Printers is stronger than ever. Over the years the number of employees has grown and the products offered have expanded. But one thing remains just as it did 50 years ago when a young couple named Odey and Joannie first opened the doors—"Quality and Service First".

Congratulations to Ovie and Jenny Hulin with Hulco Printers on their 50th Anniversary of being in business right here in Lafayette. Small business is the backbone of our local community and I am proud to have such a patriotic, devoted business in our community. I want to congratulate Obie and Jenny for 50 prosperous years and with them many, many more years to come. Congratulations, Hulco. -Mayor-President Josh Guillory

Family, friends and clients will honor the Hulin's in a ceremony at the Scott Civic Center on Thursday, Dec. 1. Happy 50th anniversary to Obie Hulin, his wife Jenny, the staff and clients of Hulco Printers.