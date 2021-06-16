Fireworks Returning to Disney World in July

It's been a while since guests at Disney theme parks have been able to enjoy the popular nighttime fireworks shows. That's changing soon.

Disney announced yesterday that guests can start enjoying the magic of fireworks in July.

July 1 marks the start of nightly fireworks at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with both "Happily Ever After" and "EPCOT Forever."

And then on July 4, "Mickey's Mix Magic" at Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in California will return nightly.

Fireworks have been a Disney tradition since 1957. Walt Disney called it the perfect "kiss goodnight" at the close of a magical day.

"Happily Ever After" will transform Cinderella Castle with lights, projections and pyrotechnics, as moments from favorite Disney stories encourage you to grab hold of your dreams and make them come true.

"EPCOT Forever" is part of the ongoing transformation at the park. It will feature a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park's past, present and future.

If you simply cannot wait until your next visit to Disney to see some magical fireworks, you can enjoy a virtual viewing of "Happily Ever After" right now with #DisneyMagicMoments at home.

