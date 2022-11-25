LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A cheerleader from David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette had the opportunity of a lifetime and took it.

Chloe Domingue, an All-American cheerleader at DTSMA, was selected by Varsity Spirit, a global organization dedicated to the sport of cheerleading, to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour over the Thanksgiving break.

Credit: David Thibodaux STEM/Domingue Family Credit: David Thibodaux STEM/Domingue Family loading...

Domingue is an eighth grade student at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette.

"Chloe Domingue is representing David Thibodaux very well in Disney," said Sherrie Campbell, the cheer sponsor at DTSMA. "All of her hard work paid off and she was placed in the second row in the Thanksgiving day parade in magic kingdom."

"We’re proud of you Chloe," she added.

Cheerleaders are identified as All-American at various camps around the country sponsored by organizations like the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).

Of the cheerleaders who attend those camps and receive recognition, only about 12 percent are invited to participate in high-profile performances like the Thanksgiving Tour in Orlando.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit in a statement. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, and dancers from across the country, and create memorable experiences at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.”

Fun 60's Shows & Their Lunch Boxes, Did You Have One? They're Worth Money When you were growing up did you have to take your lunch to school? Did you take it in a brown lunch bag? Some kids were lucky enough to have a character or show lunch box when they were kids. If you have one of these, it could be worth some money.