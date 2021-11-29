First Lady Unveils The Bidens’ 2021 White House Christmas Decorations

Thanksgiving is officially over. It's time to put away the turkeys and pull out the tinsel. In homes across the nation, red and green are flooding living rooms, dining rooms, and of course - lighting up your house.

One house, in particular, goes above and beyond when it comes to decorating for Christmas. The White House is announcing its theme and decor for this year's Christmas season.

This year's theme is 'Gifts From The Heart' and here is a look at the Christmas Tree in the Blue Room. It stands at a measly 18 feet tall and is said to celebrate the gifts of peace and unity.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the theme and decor earlier this morning, saying that the decorations were inspired by people she and President met this year.

“The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace," - President and Dr. Jill Biden

CNN

While the Bidens spent Thanksgiving away from The White House, more than 100 volunteers set about decorating the executive mansion with 41 Christmas trees, some 6,000 feet of ribbon, and more than 10,000 ornaments. Talk about a Winter Wonderland!

CNN

This is a replica of The White House made ENTIRELY of gingerbread. The sweet building is in honor of frontline workers who powered through the pandemic, with the first responders' buildings surrounding 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. I would eat on that well into Mardi Gras.

The hallways might be my favorite part of the decorations. Twenty-five wreaths adorn the north and south sides of the building, and nearly 79,000 lights illuminate the Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, and other holiday displays.

CNN

I am not the biggest Christmas fan, I admit it. I haven't put up a tree in my house for three years. I just don't gravitate towards it. However, if I had a house like this with dispensable income and people that would do it for me... I might just become a fan.