Five Arrested after High-Speed Chase from New Iberia to Broussard

An attempted traffic stop in New Iberia turned into something quite different in the evening hours of Tuesday according to a report from KLFY.

Sergeant Daesha Hughes, Spokeswoman for the New Iberia Police Department, says that everything started when an attempt was made to stop a vehicle.

Hughes says when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, instead of stopping, the driver fled.

The driver took off and got onto Highway 90 where the chase continued. The chase ultimately ended when the driver of the vehicle ended up crashing in Brousard right near Alberston's Parkway.

Hughes says there were five people in the car when it crashed, but she says no one was injured as a result of the crash. In addition to that fact, she adds that no civilians were hurt during the high-speed chase.

The five people that were in the vehicle were then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but, at some point, those five individuals will be transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail.

The Broussard Police Department's Facebook page also mentions the following near the area around Albertson's Parkway:

Please remember that the speed limit has been reduced to 35 on portions of Albertson PW near S. Bernard. Also, the new portion of S. Bernard is near residential neighborhoods and the speed limit is 35. Our officers will be monitoring the areas to ensure the safety of all traveling through.

Hughes says they are not releasing any further information about the case at this time, but she does note that all five are facing several charges in connection to the high-speed chase.

