Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested after Allegedly Stomping On, Killing Girlfriend’s Cat

According to reports, a Florida sheriff's deputy has been arrested after allegedly stomping on and killing his girlfriend's cat. The incident allegedly occurred while the girlfriend was away.

Michael Sum via Unsplash Michael Sum via Unsplash loading...

Reports say that Pasco County Sheriff's deputy Eric Harris has been arrested for animal abuse after he allegedly stomped on his girlfriend's cat, which led to it suffering serious injuries and eventually dying.

Harris reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend over woman's cats behavior on August 21st. The cats had apparently defecated outside of their litter box and was jumping on furniture around the house.

Nattalia Nuñez via Unsplash Nattalia Nuñez via Unsplash loading...

The woman returned home from being away and found both of her cats hiding. Her three year old cat, Axel, had toenails that were broken and bloody. The cat was also unable to stand on its back legs. This is when the woman took her cat to the vet who ended up referring the woman to an animal doctor.

The cat eventually died due to its injuries on the same day, per reports. Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the doctor contacted authorities.

Harris denied any involvement in the incident and claimed that the cat was fine, per reports. But, a necropsy found more serious injuries on the cat including a missing tooth and bruising to internal organs. Markings on the cats body also reportedly indicated that someone had stomped on the animal.

Manja Vitolic via Unsplashc.om Manja Vitolic via Unsplashc.om loading...

Harris was booked on Wednesday by the Tampa Police Department on a charge of felony animal cruelty.

See the report from @KLFY on Twitter below.