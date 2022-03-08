Florida Teacher Beaten, Hospitalized After Attack by 5-Year-Old

Authorities say that a Florida teacher was taken to the hospital after being "dazed" and "unresponsive" following an attack by a 5-year-old student.

Florida Teacher Beaten By 5-year-old

Last Wednesday (March 2), the incident at Pines Lakes Elementary School began, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, when two students, ages 4 and 5, started throwing things around the classroom and at the teachers, then started flipping over chairs.

The 5-year-old was then taken to a smaller, empty "cool down" room, and that is where the attack happened.

The teacher was able to convey over the school radio that she needed help. That's when an officer responded and found her sitting against a wall "appearing to be in a faint state," the police report said.

The teacher was "clearly weak and dazed" and needed help getting up. She also began coughing and dry-heaving.

The officer requested a rescue unit tend to the teacher as she "continued to blink and breathe regularly but at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response."

The teacher was put on a stretcher and brought to Memorial Regional Hospital and has been released. However, she will require surgery for her injuries.

Will 5-year-old be charged in beating of teacher

The officer contacted the child protective investigations section, who said they would be responding to the child's home.

The child was investigated for "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," but won't face charges.

School Announcement

Principal Susan Sasse sent a message to parents and staff of the school, acknowledging there had been "an incident that occurred in school" which required "a staff member to be transported to a local medical facility" on Wednesday.

"At all times during the incident, our campus was secured," Sasse reported. "As always, the health, safety and well being of our students and staff continues to be my highest priority."

The school has nearly 800 students ranging from pre-k through fifth grade.

As more comes out about the story, it's now being reported that this isn't the first time that this teacher has been injured by this particular student. This seems to be the third incident that has caused this teacher harm.