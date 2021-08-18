Food Recalls Include Walmart, Pet Smart, Hostess Items

It's back to school time, so you're probably fixing a lot more snacks these days. This means you've upped your ante on shopping trips, no doubt. And with that in mind, we have several food recalls that we want to pass along in order to keep everyone safe out there.

The Hostess brand has been providing sweet treats to Americans for over 100 years, and they hold a special place in the hearts of kids who might have had a Hostess Twinkie in their lunch box back in the day. Two of the brand's bakery products were just recalled due to the possible risk of listeria and salmonella.

If you have any Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns or Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns, you need to throw them out. The Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on August 13 saying the recall was "out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program." Customers with questions can contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com

Several popular items have also been recalled at Walmart stores in 23 states, including Louisiana. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced three food recalls earlier this week for issues related to food safety. And per Eat This, Not That ,the recalled items are listed below.

Walmart: Chocolate Candy Cookie Cakes. The recall is due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts. Customers with questions about the Walmart recall can call (973) 779-8500 ext. 205.

PetSmart Stores: Simply Nourish Frozen Dog Food. This includes 2lb and 4.5-lb packages of Chicken & Veggies, Beef & Barley, Turkey & Sweet Potato, and Pork & Veggies. Consumers may call 1-800-938-6673 for more information