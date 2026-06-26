LAFAYETTE, La. — Step outside in south Louisiana on a summer evening and the smell finds you before you clear the front door. Someone nearby is grilling. Heat index be damned.

Summertime barbecue runs deep across the South, with distinct traditions stretching from East Texas to the Carolinas. But Louisiana cooking has always done things its own way, and the cookout spread here reflects that. We asked what people in Acadiana are actually laying over the coals this summer, and some of the answers were exactly what you’d expect, and some were not.

Here’s the list, along with some tips on how to do it right and where to pick up what you need before the charcoal’s even lit.

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The Most Cajun Things to Throw on the Grill This Summer We like to do things differently in Louisiana, and when it comes to cooking we're no exception. Some folks even like to toss these non-conventional foods on the grill every now and then. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

The Best Spots in Acadiana to Stock Up

If boudin is going on the grill, which it should be, you want to start with a good link. Here’s where people in Acadiana have been going to get the meats they're tossing in the pit.

Johnson’s Boucaniere

The word “boucaniere” is Cajun French for smokehouse, and that’s exactly the tradition Johnson’s carries out of its spot at 1111 St. John St. in downtown Lafayette. The roots trace to Johnson’s Grocery in Eunice, which was making boudin as far back as 1937. Food & Wine and Conde Nast Traveler have both taken notice over the years. The Parrain Special, a boudin-stuffed grilled cheese, is reason enough to stop in on its own. Current hours run Tuesday through Sunday, with Tuesday limited to market purchases only.

Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps

Billy’s reputation stretches well past Lafayette Parish. The Pepperjack Stuffed Boudin Balls in particular have the kind of following where people drive out of their way specifically for them. Two Acadiana locations: 523 Apollo Rd. in Scott and 106 Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette.

The Best Stop

Open since 1986 in Scott, the Best Stop has been one of the most-visited boudin stops in Acadiana for close to four decades. Their smoked boudin draws regulars from across the region. Locations at 615 LA-93 in Scott and 3002 Daulaunt Dr. in Duson. The town where their flagship sits, Scott, was designated the Boudin Capital of the World by the Louisiana State Legislature in 2012.

Don’s Specialty Meats

Don’s goes beyond the usual boudin-and-cracklin setup with Sunday barbecue dinners and daily plate lunch specials, which makes it worth a stop any day of the week. Two locations: 730 I-10 South Frontage Rd. in Scott and 4120 NE Evangeline Thruway in Carencro.

Nunu’s

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps

Nunu’s drew more community votes than any other spot, with the Youngsville location getting the most consistent praise on boudin specifically. Multiple locations across Acadiana: 509 Lafayette St. in Youngsville, 113 Espasie Dr. in Milton, 1410 St. Mary St. in Scott, and 309 E. Lafayette St. in Maurice.

Nonc Kev’s Specialty Meats

Nonc Kev’s sits at 1421 The Boulevard in Rayne, right off I-10, which makes it a natural stop for road-trippers and a regular run for people across the area. The boudin balls are the main draw, but the chicken cracklings have their own crowd. Open seven days a week.

Kartchner’s Specialty Meats

Kartchner’s started on the bank of the Atchafalaya River in Krotz Springs in 2009 before expanding into the Scott and Lafayette market. The smoked boudin links built the reputation; the Lafayette and Scott locations brought it closer to home. Two Acadiana locations: 2968 Johnston St. in Lafayette and 312 LA-93 in Scott.

Heleaux’s

A full-service grocery store at 3002 Verot School Rd. in Lafayette that also stocks specialty meats and boudin. If you need everything for a cookout under one roof, this is the stop.

Got something we missed? Let us know what you’re throwing on the grill this summer, and where you’re picking up your boudin.

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