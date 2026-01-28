A former Lafayette Parish School System construction and maintenance director has been booked into jail and released following a grand jury indictment tied to an ongoing public corruption investigation.

Robert Gautreaux, 46, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Monday (Jan. 26) and released the same day after posting a $25,000 bond, according to jail records. His booking stems from an 11-count felony indictment.

Details Of The Charges

Gautreaux is facing seven counts of filing false public records, two counts of first-degree injuring public records, and two counts of obstruction of justice related to alleged evidence tampering.

Authorities allege Gautreaux created false construction quotes for school projects and submitted them into official LPSS records to meet policy requirements. Investigators say some of the alleged documents used local company letterhead. Additional allegations claim evidence was tampered with in June 2025 in a way that could have affected a criminal investigation.

The charges follow an earlier arrest in August connected to similar allegations. The case was later presented to a grand jury, which led to an expanded indictment.

Get our free mobile app

How The Investigation Began

Questions first surfaced after the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors flagged possible irregularities involving construction bids tied to a drainage project at Charles Burke Elementary. Company owners whose names appeared on bid documents reportedly told investigators they did not submit those bids.

The school system launched its own review before turning the matter over to the Lafayette Police Department. Investigative files were later shared with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

What Happens Next

Gautreaux is scheduled to be arraigned on February 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., where he is expected to enter a formal plea. The Attorney General’s Office continues to examine whether other individuals may have had knowledge of the alleged actions.

According to law enforcement agencies involved, the investigation remains active.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.