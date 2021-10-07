Former LSU Basketball Player Charged with Defrauding NBA

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players are charged with defrauding the NBA out of about $4 million.

Among those eighteen former players is an alumnus of LSU.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Courtesy: Mike Ehrmann/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, the former LSU Tiger who was a member of the 2008 World Champion Boston Celtics squad, is among the players accused of submitting false or fraudulent claims to be reimbursed by the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan. According to federal prosecutors, the players submitted those claims for medical and dental expenses they claimed to rack up but never did. The scheme lasted from 2017 to 2020. Prosecutors say of the $3.9 million dollars in claims allegedly filed by the defendants, the NBA's benefit plan paid them $2.5 million.

Anthony Allen, a six-time NBA All-Defense selection and Davis's teammate on the 2008 Celtics, is also named in the indictment. Other former players charged in that true bill include former high school phenom Sebastian Telfair, former Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown, and former San Antonio Spur Melvin Ely. Brown won two titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. Ely was on the 2007 NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs team. He also played two seasons with the New Orleans Hornets.

Another notable name included in the indictment is Darius Miles. Miles, the number-three overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, was a member of the 2001 NBA All-Rookie Team and averaged double-digit points for his career.

