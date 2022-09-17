Former U.S. Rep Spotted Campaigning With Higgins Opponent

Rep. Clay Higgins has drawn a handful of challengers for his congressional seat, including some Republicans.

One of those Republicans, Lafayette attorney Holden Hoggatt, has been looking to raise funds to successfully challenge Higgins, and with the election just weeks away, he may have found a big name to help him in those efforts.

Former Congressman Charles Boustany, who has been serving as a lobbyist in Washington D.C., was spotted at a fundraiser for Hoggatt on Thursday, as reported by LaPolitics editor Jeremy Alford on Friday.

IS THAT BOUSTANY?: LaPolitics Weekly started receiving text messages last night from the Lafayette fundraiser of prosecutor Holden Hoggatt, who’s running in the 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Congressman Clay Higgins. The photos sent by subscribers (similar to ones now on Twitter) showed former Congressman Charles Boustany by Hoggatt’s side. Those in attendance say Boustany made a strong push for donations to support Hoggatt’s campaign.

Hoggatt has been traveling around the district, rallying support for a congressional bid against Higgins.

Higgins recently received a lot of social media blowback over a testy exchange with a clean energy activist during a House Oversight Committee Hearing. After that exchange, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chided Higgins.

Hoggatt's argument for his candidacy is that "Our families deserve a Congressman we can be proud of," according to his Twitter profile.

Boustany served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Lafayette from 2005 to 2012 in Louisiana's 7th Congressional District, which was later merged into the 3rd Congressional District after redistricting took away a Congressional seat, pitting Boustany against then-Rep. Jeff Landry. Boustany served until 2017. He ran, unsuccessfully, for U.S. Senate in 2016.

