The Lafayette Parish School System is announcing who will be taking principal positions at four schools within the system. One new principal will be taking over the post from someone who has accepted a transfer while the other three teachers will be taking over for principals who are retiring.

LPSS has named Mary-Delores Spencer as the new principal of Broadmoor Elementary. Most recently, Spencer was the assistant principal at J.W. Faulk elementary and Evangeline Elementary.

For Katharine Drexel Elementary School, Carlie Roszell will now take the post as principal after being an assistant principal at the same school.

Woodvale Elementary School will welcome Gabrielle Mergist as the new principal on campus. She most recently was an assistant principal at Carencro Heights Elementary

Ossun Elementary faculty and students will be no stranger to new principal Lorrie Venable as she has served in multiple capacities at that school for the last twenty-five years.

Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Irma Trosclair had this to say today about the new appointments,

All four of these outstanding leaders have extensive experience and a record of success in both administration and the classroom.

Each person will begin their new principal duties on July 1, 2021.

In addition to being an assistant principal at Carencro Heights Elementary School, Gabrielle Mergist was also a school counselor before. She has also earned an educational specialist degree along with a master of science in school counseling.

Lorrie Venable was a teacher for more than two decades as Ossun Elementary. She has an educational leadership degree.

In 2017, the new principal at Katharine Drexel, Carlie Roszell, was the Lafayette Parish Elementary Teacher of the year. She has a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and a master's degree in educational leadership.

Mary-Delores Spencer has been nominated for the LEF Teacher of the Year four times previously. She has a master of education degree in administration & supervision and educational leadership certification.

Superintendent Trosclair says,

I'm confident they will be effective leaders for their school communities and will impact students in a positive way!

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals