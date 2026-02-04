(KPEL News) - A Franklin man who was arrested back in December on a charge of armed robbery was arrested again recently, but this time for dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Franklin Man Suspected in Armed Robbery Case

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating an armed robbery in Verdunville that happened on December 10, 2025. While investigating, they say they developed 41-year-old Jermaine Lavone Spain as a suspect in the crime.

Two Search Warrants Lead Investigators to Pit Bulls Believed Used in Dogfighting

As the armed robbery investigation unfolded, they learned Spain had pit bull dogs on his property. Two search warrants signed by a judge let officials into two homes in Spain, one in Centerville and one in Verdunville.

At the time of the execution of the search warrants, nine pit bulls were taken into custody. Officials say they found marijuana, THC capsules, and drug paraphernalia on him, and in a subsequent interview, officials say he admitted to selling drugs.

Spain, on January 22, 2026, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Nine counts of Pit Bull Violation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

St. Mary Parish Detectives Find Pictures of Dogfighting, Injured Animals, and Dead Animals on Franklin Man's Phone

On those charges, Spain bonded out of jail. St. Mary Parish Sheriff's officials continued investigating. During their investigation, they say they found graphic images of dogfighting, injured animals, and dead animals.

On Tuesday, February 3, a detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Spain. At that time, he was arrested and taken to be booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. The man's bail was set at $235,000.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says its investigation is ongoing.

