The annual French Quarter Festival in New Orleans is a Quarter-wide event that brings an exciting energy to the French Quarter and to the city with music, food and events for the entire family. This year, the 2021 French Quarter Festival will only be three days instead of four due to a police shortage.

The city of New Orleans asked French Quarter Festival organizers to not hold festivities on Sunday, October 3, 2021, due to the New Orleans Sants home game in the Mercedes Benz Superdome (which is currently undergoing a $450 million renovation). The Saints are scheduled to play the New York Giants at noon on Sunday. So this year's French Quarter Festival will be scaled back a day.

Organizers of the festival will consolidate four days of activities, events and concerts into three, making the New Orleans French Quarter Festival 2021 a solid three days of extraordinary entertainment. The festival will run from Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 2.

The French Quarter Festival is one of the largest free events of its kind in the United States, saluting Louisiana music and culture and shining a spotlight on the city of New Orleans, the French Quarter and businesses in and around the Quarter.

Get our free mobile app

The French Quarter Festival 2021 will feature over 50 food vendors with special appearances by acts such as Irma Thomas, Soul Rebels, Big Chief Juan Pardo & The Golden Comanches, Bag of Donuts, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters and many more.