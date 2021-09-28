There has been an uptick in crime surrounding Abbeville according to officials with the Violent Crimes Task Force. Director Eddie Langlinais says they have reactivated the task force. This week the task force teamed up with the Abbeville Police Department aimed at curbing street crime.

Public Information Officer Langlinais says that Tuesday, September 27, officers spotted a white KIA with three men inside parked near a home on Dutel Street. It was peculiar when they saw one man who appeared to have on a ski mask. The car drove away, and the task force members tried to stop them, but they fled. The driver ended up crashing the car at the intersection of John Boudreau Road and Simoneaux Road.

At that point, Langlinais says everyone in the KIA took off on foot. Officers say they found, in the car, a black ski mask, an assault rifle, and drugs.

Now officials say they need your help. If you know anything about the car or any activity on Dutel Street, you are strongly urged to call them at 337-740-4501. You can also download the P3 app on any of your mobile devices. The P3 app makes it possible for you to remain anonymous. If you have information that leads to an arrest, then you might be able to get a cash reward for that information.

Task Force Director Langlinais had the following to say,

I'm confident the actions of the VCTS-CSU prevented a major crime from taking place. The personnel within the VCTS-CSU from the Vermilion Paris Sheriff's Office and the Abbeville Police Department are working together to make a safer Vermilion Parish.

The unit also made another arrest Monday night, but it was not related to the case above.

Photo courtesy of Vermilion Sheriff's Office

Officers arrested 61-year-old Casley Mire on the following charges:

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Obstruction of Justice

Contempt of Court

Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Mire's bond was set at $19,000 after he was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says,

As promised, I will continue to move your Sheriff's Office forward until the very last day I serve. We are fortunate to have a Violent Crimes Task Force comprised of seasoned law enforcement personnel from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and the Abbeville Police Department. I would like to extend my thanks to Abbeville Mayor Piazza and Chief Spearman for their participation in our collaborative efforts.

