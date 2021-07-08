Fun Things to Do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is finally here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Thibodeaux's Porch Side Farmers and Artisans Market. Saturday, July 10, 1124 LA-338, Abbeville .7:45 AM–11:45 AM. One of our newest and most fun weekly markets has fresh produce, handmade items, and lots of local arts and crafts. A really fun way to spend a Saturday morning supporting local vendors.

.7:45 AM–11:45 AM. One of our newest and most fun weekly markets has fresh produce, handmade items, and lots of local arts and crafts. A really fun way to spend a Saturday morning supporting local vendors. Big Creek Trade Days, 327 California Plant Rd. Dubach, LA . 8 AM-5 PM on the weekend before the second Monday of the month. Over 100 indoor and outdoor vendors, food trucks, and fun for all ages. Admission is $5 per vehicle for the entire weekend

. 8 AM-5 PM on the weekend before the second Monday of the month. Over 100 indoor and outdoor vendors, food trucks, and fun for all ages. Admission is $5 per vehicle for the entire weekend 15th annual Louisiana Cajun and Zydeco Festival. July 9 and 10 at 7 PM at 1205 N. Rampart St, New Orleans . Free admission to see some of south Louisiana's most beloved musicians each week through the month of July, at the home of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.

. Free admission to see some of south Louisiana's most beloved musicians each week through the month of July, at the home of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation. Second Saturday ArtWalk. Saturday, July 10, 5 PM-9 PM. Downtown Lafayette gives art lovers a chance to immerse themselves in the art and culture of Acadiana. Boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants participate by staying open late with special art-inspired events, and live music can be found at venues indoors and out around the downtown area.