Funeral Procession Happening This Morning for Fallen Acadiana Firefighter Alex Bourque

Funeral services are being held this morning for Acadiana firefighter and engineer Alex Bourque.

Bourque passed away last Wednesday after a year-long battle with cancer.

The 26-year-old will be honored with a Full Firefighter's Funeral presented by the Lafayette and Broussard Fire Departments.

Martin & Castille Funeral Home Martin & Castille Funeral Home loading...

Visitation will be at Martin & Castille Funeral Home on W. Farrel Road in Lafayette from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. After the visitation, a procession with a police escort, several fire trucks, and the family will travel from the funeral home to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville.

As a result of the procession, drivers should expect delays starting at 11:30 am as travel speed will be slow.

The procession will proceed down Frem Boustany to Ambassador Caffery to S. Bernard Street then to Albertson Parkway to St. Nazaire and then Hwy 96 to St. Martinville.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.