Guard Standing by Casket of Queen Elizabeth Falls Face Down [VIDEO]
A guard standing by the casket of Queen Elizabeth fell face down and it was all caught on live a stream
The royal guard was standing by the Queen's casket at Westminster Hall in London when he fainted and as you'll see here, others ran to his aid as soon as he hit the ground.
The LIVE stream was cut as soon as the guard fell to the ground, but still, you can see him on the ground.
Thousands of people will be paying their respects to the Queen in the days ahead and guards will be there throughout.
Soldiers do reportedly rotate positions every 20 minutes, but they are on guard for as long as up to six hours, without moving.
Here's the scene from Westminster Hall when the guard fell face down.
