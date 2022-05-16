Lafayette firefighters hung a huge American flag over Ambassador Caffery today in anticipation of a Broussard firefighter's funeral.

These photos were emailed to us by a listener, and they speak volumes about the camaraderie within the firefighter circle.

There is a psychology behind the relationships that develop between people who are employed in a dangerous profession: the members of our military, our police officers, and our firefighters, to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

When your safety and, ultimately, your life depend on you and your coworker watching out for each other, a certain level of trust must be built.

With that trust comes friendship.

With that friendship comes respect.

And when you have a tight-night group that spends days and weeks together in what can often be high-stress times, when one of you is hurting, all of you hurt.

P Man Swamphound2001) P Man Swamphound2001) loading...

Alex Bourque, a Broussard firefighter, lost his battle with cancer last week at only 26 years of age.

Though he was young, it is obvious that he had earned the respect of his coworkers: he received a Full Firefighter's Funeral and Farewell today, courtesy of the Lafayette and Broussard Fire Departments.

Youngsville Fire Department, Facebook Youngsville Fire Department, Facebook loading...

These ladder trucks, parked alongside Ambassador Caffery near Kaliste Saloom, will be one of the first things Bourque's friends and family will see as they begin the funeral procession.

Bourque's wake was held at Martin and Castille South on Farrell Road in Lafayette and, just a few blocks away, the honor of the huge American Flag awaited his passage at the beginning of the procession route.

P Man swamphound2001 P Man swamphound2001 loading...

His final resting place will be in St. Martinville.

Our thoughts are with his families: both his Bourgue family and his firefighter family.

*What Makes Acadiana Such a Great Place to Live