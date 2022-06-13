Talk about lucky.

One guy who pulled up at a gas station did not see this coming and it cost a California gas station a lot of money.

A glitch at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova gave one driver a break with his gas bill after the price per gallon was set wrong.

Rather than being set for $6.99 a gallon, the station set the price of gas at 69 cents!

Well, word got out quickly and many flooded the gas station parking lot in hopes of saving too, and some did.

FOX8 Live reports that it took management at the gas station three hours to fix the error, thus many were able to score the deal of the week at the pump.

As shocking as this may sound, it does happen quite often at gas pumps, where the price is set wrong.

I recall this happening to me at a gas station in Carencro years ago and when I reported it, the cashier told me to pump away, she couldn't do anything about it. So I did.

The last time gas prices were 69 cents per gallon, back in 1978.

Here's the video of the man explaining his story about the pumps that were set wrong, and that allowed him to save big.