Gator Spotted In New York City Sewer, Lurking Only Inches Below Pedestrians
Video of a gator swimming underneath a busy New York City street is going viral online. The gator rests below a sewer grate only inches down as the city hustles and bustles around with no clue that there is a beast lurking underneath.
Gator sightings are a pretty normal occurrence around South Louisiana. Recently, an alligator on UL's campus was spotted hunting down a turtle.
When the waters rise in Louisiana, gators tend to get out of their normal habitats like when this big guy was spotted in New Orleans. In South Carolina, there was a beat of a gator that was spotted around a Myrtle Beach neighborhood.
But what about when a gator is in a place no one expects, or even is aware of?
That is exactly what happened in New York City, as someone spotted a gator lurking below a sewer grate.
See the video posted to Instagram by @barstoolsports below.
They say that ignorance is bliss and that saying is certainly true in this case.
First off, I have no clue how the person who recorded the video noticed the reptile just inches below where they were walking. Walking over a sewer grate is weird enough, but to notice the gator below is another story in and of itself. I would have loved to see a live reaction from the person who initially spotted this gator.
Secondly, it is terrifying to realize that this gator is just swimming around a New York City sewer. Pure nightmare fuel for anyone who regularly gets around the city on foot. Of course, this gator doesn't pose a real threat to pedestrians unless it finds a way out of that grate and onto the sidewalk.
As a few people notice the gator beneath their feet, the rest of the city goes about their day without a clue of what is going on underneath them. Pretty scary!