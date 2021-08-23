Gator Spotted In New York City Sewer, Lurking Only Inches Below Pedestrians

Video of a gator swimming underneath a busy New York City street is going viral online. The gator rests below a sewer grate only inches down as the city hustles and bustles around with no clue that there is a beast lurking underneath.

Instagram via @barstoolsports

Gator sightings are a pretty normal occurrence around South Louisiana. Recently, an alligator on UL's campus was spotted hunting down a turtle.

Eric Treuil/Facebook

When the waters rise in Louisiana, gators tend to get out of their normal habitats like when this big guy was spotted in New Orleans. In South Carolina, there was a beat of a gator that was spotted around a Myrtle Beach neighborhood.

CN Post Via Youtube

But what about when a gator is in a place no one expects, or even is aware of?

That is exactly what happened in New York City, as someone spotted a gator lurking below a sewer grate.

See the video posted to Instagram by @barstoolsports below.

They say that ignorance is bliss and that saying is certainly true in this case.

First off, I have no clue how the person who recorded the video noticed the reptile just inches below where they were walking. Walking over a sewer grate is weird enough, but to notice the gator below is another story in and of itself. I would have loved to see a live reaction from the person who initially spotted this gator.

Secondly, it is terrifying to realize that this gator is just swimming around a New York City sewer. Pure nightmare fuel for anyone who regularly gets around the city on foot. Of course, this gator doesn't pose a real threat to pedestrians unless it finds a way out of that grate and onto the sidewalk.

As a few people notice the gator beneath their feet, the rest of the city goes about their day without a clue of what is going on underneath them. Pretty scary!