Going Crabbing? Know Rockefeller’s Labor Day Weekend Closures

There's nothing like a batch of boiled crabs, caught fresh from the waters of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge!

Getting to the gate before sunrise so that you can jockey for your favorite spot before anyone else gets it is a South Louisiana sporting event in itself.

Many people like to use the 3-day Labor Day weekend to include a morning of crabbing and fishing at Rockefeller so that they can be home at a decent enough hour to get the fish cleaned, the crabs washed, the oil heated, and the water boiling. A true Cajun feast!

Well, if those are your plans around the Labor Day Weekend, here comes a monkey wrench - or maybe an alligator wrench.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced some closures at Rockefeller during the week of September 1st through 6th. Why the closures? Someone is going gator hunting!

According to KATC TV3, the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge's public access areas will be closed on those dates in the mornings to allow for the gator harvest. Those public areas will open each day, September 1st through 6th, at noon, and remain open through the (normal time of) sunset.

