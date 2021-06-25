Golden Corral Supports Children of Wounded Warriors

We all know Golden Corral as the all-you-care-to-eat buffet and grill, but did you know that they also put on a camp for the children of wounded warriors?

The restaurant's parent company holds the camps at locations across the country, and they concentrate on allowing children of military families to come together to build friendships and memories.

SUPPORTING KIDS OF WOUNDED WARRIORS: CAMP CORRAL

From the Camp Corral website:

The mission of Camp Corral is to transform the lives of children of wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes by providing camp, advocacy, and enrichment programs. - Camp Corral

Camp Corral gives children of wounded warriors a chance to befriend other kids in similar situations, allowing them to see that they are not alone in their situation.

According to its website, Camp Corral reports that more than 50% of military children think that other kids don't understand what it's like to be a military dependent. 10% of military parents report that their children have practiced self-harm. Camp Corral aims to reduce those numbers.

By giving children opportunities to participate in team-building activities, risk-taking activities (in a safe environment), and exposing them to other kids in similar situations, campers come away with more than just memories. Improved self-esteem, confidence, and often, a new outlook on life.

Camp Corral provides evidence-based programming specifically for children who have a service member parent who is wounded, injured, ill, or fallen. - Camp Corral

If you are leery of donating to charities you may have never heard of before, you can navigate over to Charity Navigator to find that charity's rating. Charity Navigator rates different non-profit organizations to show how efficiently your donations are being used, and Camp Corral scored 100 out of 100. A perfect score! With a rating like this, you know that your donation is being used wisely.

