Summer is quickly approaching, and the question "What are we going to do with the kids this summer?" has an easy answer.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Summer Camps!

Early bird registration for Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 Summer Camps is open now, and until April 1st, you'll be able to save up to $200.

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

There are 4 separate camps for which you can sign up your kids, and by signing them up early, you can save $50 per camp, if you get it done by the first of April. That's a total saving of $200!

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

At the summer camps, students will explore key components of music and core elements of science, while learning how they intersect. The four camps, all one week long, will feature fun and educational experiences for kids aged 7 - 13.

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

This year’s camp themes and dates are:

Sailing on a Sea of Strings (June 13-17)

Conducting in the Cosmos (June 20-24)

Wild Beasts & Jungle Beats (July 11-15)

Major Keys & Colossal Fossils (July 18-22)

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

Now, in its 6th year of partnering with Lafayette Science Museum to offer an engaging blend of music and science at its camps, ASO is delighted to offer a new season of activities and curriculum.

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

At the camps, students will have the opportunity to be introduced to multiple instruments including ukulele, percussion, and piano, as well as learn how to lead and conduct their own orchestra.

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

We’ve got some seriously cool camps lined up for this summer. If you’re looking to enroll your kids in an extracurricular program that focuses on music and offers educational activities that are creative and fun, ASO’s Summer Camps are your solution. - Dana Baker, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra Executive Director

Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp Acadiana Symphony Summer Camp loading...

They’ll also engage in hands-on science projects while learning about some fun components of zoology, space, dinosaurs, and oceanography.

It's always such a joy to get to know the students who come to our camps each summer, and to see them grow, as they cultivate their personal curiosities and creativities in both music and science. Some kids have joined us for multiple summers, with their siblings following in their footsteps. - Michael Zeek, ASO’s Education Manager

Get the kids signed up today!

5 Things Kids Today Can't Enjoy