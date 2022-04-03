It's an amazingly fun tradition and it continues this Monday, April 4 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

Thirty years of Mad Hatter's Brunch and Style show is all about supporting the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra which is hosted by the Acadiana Symphony Women's League to get children involved in the symphony.

Acadiana Symphony ASO Photo loading...

The event includes an amazing style show along with a wonderful lunch and the most amazing hats you have ever seen. But most importantly this event supports all of the youth programs of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

The proceeds benefit a program for the youth of our community to continue to train with their chosen instruments. The extensive training leads to a performance with the Acadiana Symphony. It's about bolstering and supporting music, and our culture and preparing the next generation to embrace the love of music.

Dana Baker ASO Photo loading...

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Dana Baker says,

Since its inception in 1992, Mad Hatter's has continuously been one of those Symphony traditions that people get really excited about every year, because it's an opportunity to dress up, enjoy good food, and have a great time with your friends, all while supporting a good cause. We're honored to have welcomed more than 7,500 women to the Style Show over the years, many of who come back year after year to support this youth-focused fundraiser.

Acadiana Symphony 3 ASO Photo loading...

And this is a time to show some of the fun along with the amazing hats of the women who attend to support our youth and their love of music. This will be the 30th year for the event.

You will enjoy these amazing hats and the fashion of prior shows.