Three members of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, originally from Ukraine, have been in a living nightmare since Russia invaded their home country.

Considered family by their colleagues, the three musicians from Ukraine have been with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra for a combined total of 20 years. During those combined years, these musicians have not only provided wonderful entertainment to our area, but they also shop and eat and worship here. They live here, in Acadiana.

To show support for their fellow orchestra members, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is hosting a fundraising campaign on its website. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to help the people of Ukraine.

And, as any of our neighbors would, we have long considered them family - members of our Symphony family, members of our Acadiana family. These three musicians are in crisis and they need our help - the help of their family - their community. - Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

The funds raised, according to the post, will go directly toward helping the people of Ukraine with their basic needs and other humanitarian efforts.

Acadiana is our home. A place where our neighbors are family - whether they're actually related or not. And, we are a place that takes care of our family, in good times and bad. It's no secret that we are well-known to parts near and far for this very thing. It's one of the many characteristics that make our area so special. - Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

It shouldn't have to be said, but any war is hell. Right now, in Ukraine, families are being torn apart. Homes are being destroyed. Innocent people are dying. Desperate people are trying to flee to safety. The future of the country is in question.

Our friends with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra know that there IS something you can do to help: donate.

Your donation will be sent to vetted organizations in Ukraine helping those affected by the conflict:

All proceeds received will be directly given to the Ukrainian National House and to the Lviv Volunteer Kitchen. Ukrainian National House is a nonprofit organization located on the border of Ukraine, in Przemyśl, Poland, which is dedicated to helping the tens of thousands of women and children crossing the border every day. Lviv Volunteer Kitchen is an on-the-ground hub that helps to distribute meals and other humanitarian aid to those still in Ukraine. - Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

The post goes on to say that "100% of the proceeds raised will be used to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, toiletries, bedding, cots, baby formula, and diapers, along with meals, medical necessities, and other humanitarian aid to Ukrainians who remain in the country, as well as those refugees who have fled."

Some of us feel so helpless when we watch the news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but you don't have to feel that way. This fundraiser is a great way to help right now.

According to the story, the families of the 3 Ukrainian musicians decided to stay in Ukraine to do whatever they can to assist their fellow countrymen.

If you can't afford to donate, please, at least, share this information with your friends and family. If you can afford to donate, please do, and then share this information with your friends and family.

25 Lafayette Memories from the Past 25 Years