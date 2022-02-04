Something Different For Valentine’s Day: Concert Tickets

If you are looking for something different to do for Valentine's Day, consider an evening of great music!

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is presenting two intimate, back-to-back concerts on Valentine’s Day with guest artist Scott Mulvahill.

The performances Track 5 of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's 37th Season, Live with the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Your Life.

The two performances are set for Monday, February 14th, 2022, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette. The 6:30pm performance is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the 8:30pm performance.

The title of Track 5 is "All You Need is Love", and it will showcase famous classical pieces, arranged by Mariusz Smolij, the conductor of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. The show will also feature contemporary songs about love, adapted from modern artists including Sting and The Beatles.

Also featured at the concert will be original works by the guest artist Scott Mulvahill, a world-renowned upright bassist and singer/songwriter. Mulvahill, a Houston native, has been leaving his unique mark on the worlds of bluegrass, folk, jazz, rock & roll, and roots music for more than a decade.

Mulvahill is no stranger to the stage, having performed alongside Bruce Hornsby and Ricky Skaggs, among others.

VIP packages are available for those who want to add another dash of charm to the evening, with an exclusive reception, mouthwatering food, sweet treats, and sparkling libations. For ticket information, visit the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's website.

Executive Director, Dana Baker said that the organization's Valentine's Day event has been gaining popularity over the years.

ASO’s Valentine’s Day concert has become an increasingly popular holiday pastime in Acadiana, because it offers something for families, friends, and love birds alike, to all enjoy. - Dana Baker, Executive Director, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Baker goes on to say how delighted the Symphony is to be adding Mulvahill's talents to the evening.

This year, we’re delighted to add Scott’s tremendous artistic talent to the mix, to bring the audience an intimate evening of entertaining music.

When we spoke to Baker we could tell that there was more she wanted to share with us. When we pressed, she said, "I could tell you, but it'd be better to show you."

That's when she broke out the box and opened it up:

It is a necklace from Paul's Jewelry, and one lucky concert will be going home with it around their neck.

Guests should also be on the lookout for other giveaways that evening, including roses from Flowers and More by Dean, a gift card to Social, chocolates from Lolli's Chocolates, and a bottle of bubbly.

The 6:30 show is already sold out, but you can get tickets for the 8:30 show, along with VIP packages, on the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's website.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has frequent guests that perform with them, including artists like Lauren Daigle, Roddy Romero, and Sonny Landreth.

Here's a performance from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra with special guest Sonny Landreth:

Surprise your special someone with a special evening of music with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

Ten Excellent Red Wines Under Twenty Bucks

Romantic Places to Get Married in Louisiana