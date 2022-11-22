Golf Cart Santa Returns to Broussard for Holiday Season

One of the most exciting parts of the Christmas season is Golf Cart Santa.

Yes, that's right Golf Cart Santa. And it is exactly what you think it is… Santa riding a golf cart along with several elves, some music, and of course a lot of holiday cheer.

Golf Cart Santa comes around once a year during the Christmas holidays and my kids look forward to it all year.

We plan out where we will meet up with Golf Cart Santa and wait patiently for him to arrive (who am I kidding no one is patient.) but a good time is had by all of us.



Here is the schedule for Golf Cart Santa this year:

December 3:

The lighting of the Tree at Broussard City Hall

St. Pierre

The Reserve

Wise Street

December 4:

Y Not

Lexi Falls

Sugar Trace

Sugar Trace South

December 6:

Broussard Commons at Saketini

Huval Holiday

Village of Broussard

Hogan Estates

December 10:

Emmys

Mon Jardin

Southfield

December 14:

Cypress Crossing

Deer Meadow

Paige Place

December 16:

Y Not

Ride for Lane at Sable Palms 3

Cypress Meadows

Wise Street

December 17:

Stine

Meadow Bend

Sable Pals 1 and 2

December 20:

Ella Trace

Crystal Cove

Carriage Lakes

Island Oaks

December 23:

Stine

Jordan Estates

Y Not Stop

Wise Street

Most of the stops are at neighborhoods in Broussard. As you can see from the picture of the schedule the highlighted areas are common stops that anyone can join.

Of course, the schedule is subject to change due to the weather.

