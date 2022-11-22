Golf Cart Santa Returns to Broussard for Holiday Season
One of the most exciting parts of the Christmas season is Golf Cart Santa.
Yes, that's right Golf Cart Santa. And it is exactly what you think it is… Santa riding a golf cart along with several elves, some music, and of course a lot of holiday cheer.
Golf Cart Santa comes around once a year during the Christmas holidays and my kids look forward to it all year.
We plan out where we will meet up with Golf Cart Santa and wait patiently for him to arrive (who am I kidding no one is patient.) but a good time is had by all of us.
Here is the schedule for Golf Cart Santa this year:
December 3:
The lighting of the Tree at Broussard City Hall
St. Pierre
The Reserve
Wise Street
December 4:
Y Not
Lexi Falls
Sugar Trace
Sugar Trace South
December 6:
Broussard Commons at Saketini
Huval Holiday
Village of Broussard
Hogan Estates
December 10:
Emmys
Mon Jardin
Southfield
December 14:
Cypress Crossing
Deer Meadow
Paige Place
December 16:
Y Not
Ride for Lane at Sable Palms 3
Cypress Meadows
Wise Street
December 17:
Stine
Meadow Bend
Sable Pals 1 and 2
December 20:
Ella Trace
Crystal Cove
Carriage Lakes
Island Oaks
December 23:
Stine
Jordan Estates
Y Not Stop
Wise Street
Most of the stops are at neighborhoods in Broussard. As you can see from the picture of the schedule the highlighted areas are common stops that anyone can join.
Of course, the schedule is subject to change due to the weather.