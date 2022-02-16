If you live in Lafayette and have stuff taking up space inside and outside your home, you'll be happy to know that Debris Drop-Off Day will happen on Saturday, March 5.

This is the time to start getting all those things together that you don't have space for, but that you haven't thrown away. What do you do with an old bicycle that's not usable anymore? You can't really put it inside of a bag and put it in your trash can.

And the best part? Lafayette Consolidated Government is partnering with the nonprofit organization, Bike Lafayette. The group refurbishes old bicycles and then gives them away to those who are in need.

So, if you've got something that needs to go away, but you can't fit it into your trash can, then this is your day. There will be two locations in Lafayette Parish where you can drop off items:

Brown Park at 1234 East Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road

What Items Can I Bring for Debris Drop-off Day?

Here's a list of the items they will accept on March 5:

Tires ( There is a limit of 5 )

Wood items

Metal items

Furniture

Lawn furniture

Appliances

Carpet

Padding

Car parts

Clothes

Toys

Pots for plants

Barbeque pits

Steal mounting poles for basketball backboards

What Items Can I NOT Bring for Debris Drop-off Day?

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials also have a list of things they WILL NOT accept. These items include the following:

Ammunition

Explosives

Medical Waste

Gas-powered equipment

Automotive fluids

Household chemicals

Compressed Gas Cylinders

If you are still not sure if a particular item you have can or can not be dropped off, click here. If you would prefer to ask a question directly, you can call 337-291-8529.

One of the big things that you should know is that this event is only for people who live in the City of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette. Why? Because these are the people who have paid for the event with the bills they pay for trash collection. You can contact your local city and/or parish to ask if they are holding similar events. Be prepared to show your driver's license.

You will also be asked to unload all the items that you bring to the drop-off location.

