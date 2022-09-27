Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]

What an amazing landing.

A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana.

Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing.

Six people were on board, along with two pilots, but no one was seriously injured in this landing.

According to reports, "The pilots maintained control by cycling between the idle and fly settings on the engine mode, orbiting the airport, and then landed after retarding the engines and performing a high-speed flare at low altitude."

The helicopter skid off of the runway as emergency crews stood by, and now we have video of this hard landing.

You most certainly have to give the pilots all the credit in the world for bringing this helicopter down as safely as they could and for maneuvering it so that it did not flip over upon touchdown.

Here are a few photos from the scene at the airport that the Houma Fire Dept. shared on social media after the scene was deemed secure.

