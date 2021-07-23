Here Is What Is Going On In SWLA This Weekend July 23-25

It's the weekend y'all and finally we will have a weekend with no rain in the forecast for Southwest Louisiana. Are you looking to get out of the house this weekend and do something fun?

We have done the leg work for you and have found some great events to go out and enjoy this weekend.

Movies Under The Stars is scheduled for tonight, Friday July 23, at the Prien Lake Park. The movie scheduled to be shown is Rango. There is no smoking or tobacco products allowed, and no glass bottles or alcohol allowed at theses events.



Brad Brinkley will be live at Los Ponchos on Highway 397 Saturday night.

K'Bons Cajun restaurant on Hwy 397 & East McNeese street will have Bryant Touchet tonight and Ron Fruge Saturday night from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

The Spot on Common Street in Lake Charles across from Walkon's will have Brian Racca Jr. Friday night.from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.

Koozies Daiquiris and Sports bar on Highway 14 East in Lake Charles will have Buddy Andrews starting at 8:00pm.

Mary's Lounge on East Broad Street will have Robin and The Sugar Bees tonight starting at 8:00pm and then Mary's will have what they call Sunday Funday with Mark Reeves and Twisted X starting at 5:00 pm.

Whatever your plans are this weekend, just have fun and be safe. Enjoy no rain in Southwest Louisiana this weekend!