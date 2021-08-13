Here’s Why a ‘Covicane’ is the Worst Case Scenario for Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

What did I say about uttering the phrase "what's the worst that could happen?" Obviously, someone wasn't listening to my advice. Allow me to repeat now: If you ask that question - the universe feels compelled to answer.

Unfortunately, the answer is "a lot worse."

With the COVID-19 pandemic heating up again for yet another wave of incredibly high infection and hospitalization numbers, this is the worst time to roll into Louisiana's dreaded and traditionally destructive hurricane season. According to the insurance experts at ClaimsJournal.com, the potential of these two terrible natural disasters teaming up to double the damage is higher in Louisiana and Florida than any other states in the nation.

They are calling the potential disaster a "Covicane" (the combination of the words COVID and hurricane), and the devastation it could bring is way worse than you think. Just imagine the worst hurricane-related disaster in our recent history: Katrina. This storm wreaked havoc on the entire Louisiana coastline and beyond - nearly destroying the city of New Orleans.

Because of the damage and danger, an unprecedented amount of people trying to escape the carnage ended up in massive shelters like the Superdome in New Orleans and the Astro Dome in Houston. People were packed in as tightly as they could be to take refuge from the storm and rising flood waters.

Now, imagine that happened today. Even with every single precaution we could possibly take, the number of new COVID-19 cases that would result from people being in such close proximity to each other is unfathomable. On top of dealing with the significant troubles that come with a Category 5 hurricane - our hospitals would be maxed out in a day!

With that in mind, especially if you live in an area hurricanes just love to trash, now is the time to make your emergency evacuation plans so you don't end up in a community shelter rancid with COVID-19. If you are vaccinated and have family north of here (or at least at a higher elevation) you might want to make a phone call and start cozying up to them right now!

