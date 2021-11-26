High School Football Playoff Scores – Round Three
Round 3 of the playoffs is here.
Ten schools located in and around the Acadiana area remain alive in their quest for a state championship.
Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.
Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.
Here's what we've got for round two of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2021.
Class 5A
7 Acadiana 42, 18 Parkway 14
Class 4A
5 Westgate 34, 4 Northwood Shreve. 32
7 Cecilia 7, 2 Neville 41
Class 3A
20 West Feliciana 14, 5 Church Point 28
6 Lutcher 42, 3 St. Martinville 59
7 Union Parish 45, 2 Abbeville 6
Class 2A
7 Jonesboro-Hodge 29, 15 Franklin 28
Class 1A
1 Logansport 44, 9 Basile 14
Private School - Semifinals
Division II
5 St. Thomas More 21, 1 E.D. White 31
Division III
5 Isadore Newman 7, 1 Lafayette Christian 49
3 St. Charles Catholic 17, 2 Notre Dame 13