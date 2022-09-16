Week 3 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 3 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
New Iberia 14, Acadiana 48
Iota 15, Crowley 8
Opelousas Catholic 52, Port Barre 0
Hamilton Christian 0, Welsh 65
St. Martinville 41, Breaux Bridge 13
Washington Marion 6, Cecilia 42
Catholic New Iberia 30, Erath 20
FRIDAY
St. Charles Catholic at Teurlings
LCA at Jesuit
Southside at Carencro
Brother Martin at STM
Patterson at Ascension Episcopal
Notre Dame at Comeaux
West St. Mary at Northside
Sulphur at Lafayette
Rayne at Church Point
Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic
Abbeville at North Vermilion
LCCP at Opelousas
Westminster (LAF) at St. Edmund
Pope John Paul at Delcambre
St. John at Highland Baptist
Jeanerette at Lake Arthur
East Beauregard at Mamou
Thrive Academy at North Central
Beau Chene at Northwest
Avoyelles at Eunice
Independence at Catholic Pointe Coupee
Buckeye at Pine Prairie
Sacred Heart (VP) at Basile
Kaplan at LaGrange
Westgate at Evangel
Ville Platte at Oakdale
Gueydan at Central Private
Elton at Montgomery
Jennings at Deridder
Franklin at Berwick
Riverside at Central Catholic
Morgan City at Covenant Christian
Westminster Christian at Hanson Memorial