Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Kaplan 20, Loreauville 27

Sacred Heart 57, Mamou 0

Basile 6, Grand Lake 13

Grant 43, Pine Prarie 36

Friday

Teurlings 20, Breaux Bridge 12

Southside 10, Acadiana 35

Catholic NI 0, Ascension Episcopal 29

Notre Dame 13, Cecilia 3

Comeaux 44, Sam Houston 23

Lafayette 21, Sulphur 24

Ruston 51, STM 27

Catholic BR 38, Lafayette Christian 17

Peabody 22, Northside 23

Carencro 45, St. Martinville 12

Eunice 0, Church Point 35

Crowley 7, Rayne 47

Abbeville 20, Opelousas 6

Erath 36, Vermilion Catholic 34

Iota 28, North Vermilion 24

Highland Baptist 7, Westminster 33

Kinder 26, Northwest 28

Ville Platte 0, Beau Chene 35

Livonia 12, St. Edmund 14

Northwood Lena 54, North Central 36

Barbe 28, New Iberia 26

West St. Mary 26, Jeanerette 0

Westlake 30, Welsh 22

Westgate 28, LCCP 12

Opelousas Catholic 28, Menard 0

Port Barre 14, Oakdale 56

Delcambre 13, Franklin 36

Jennings 14, Sterlington 45

Elton 15, Merryville 34

Gueydan 16, East Beauregard 41

Lake Arthur 27, Hanson Memorial 47

Centerville 0, Berwick 35

Central Catholic 38, McKinley 6

Patterson 40, Morgan City 0

Catholic Pointe Coupee 12, Episcopal 42

