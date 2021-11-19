High School Football Playoff Scores – Round Two

Round 2 of the playoffs is here.

Eighteen schools located in and around the Acadiana area remain alive in their quest for a state championship.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round two of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2021.

Class 5A

#10 St. Amant 23, #7 Acadiana 56

Class 4A

#16 Eunice 7, #1 Edna Karr 53

#12 Leesville 7, #5 Westgate 16

#3 Warren Easton 67, #19 Opelousas 6

#10 Lakeshore 37, #7 Cecilia 44 2OT

#2 Neville 19, #18 Carencro 15

Class 3A

#5 Church Point 35, #21 Donaldsonville 0

#3 St. Martinville 62, #19 Iota 28

#2 Abbeville 28, #18 Wossman 20

Class 2A

#3 General Trass 40, #19 Welsh 20

#15 Franklin 16, #2 Loreauville 14

Class 1A

#9 Basile 26, #8 Delta Charter 14

Quarterfinals

Division II

#5 St. Thomas More 63, #4 Liberty 35

Division III

#8 Ascension Episcopal 10, #1 Lafayette Christian 33

#7 St. Thomas Aquinas 7, #2 Notre Dame 42

Division IV

#5 Sacred Heart 7, #4 Calvary Baptist 63

#14 St. Frederick 31, #6 Vermilion Catholic 7

