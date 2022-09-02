Welcome to the 2022 Acadiana area High School Football season. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Southside 13, Notre Dame 21

Lafayette High 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Northwest 15, Northside 21

Beau Chene 0, Rayne 39

Washington-Marion 8, Sulphur 42

Highland Baptist 20, Houma Christian 14

Get our free mobile app

FRIDAY

St. Martinville 27, Cecilia 26, 3rd (Listen Live on ESPN Lafayette)

Opelousas 7, Teurlings 18, 4th (Listen Live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Acadiana 15, Lafayette Christian Academy 24, 3rd (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Comeaux 12, STM 56, 3rd

Carencro 21, Alexandria 14, 2nd

Church Point at Eunice

St. Edmund 20, South Lafourche 35, HALF

Breaux Bridge 13, Franklin 6, 1st

Loreauville 7, Erath 3, HALF

Vermilion Catholic 23, Catholic New Iberia 0, HALF

Plaquemine 12, Ascension Episcopal 16, 3rd

Westgate 33, New Iberia 0, HALF

Delcambre at Centerville

North Vermilion 0, Kaplan 6, 3rd

Oak Grove 47, Opelousas Catholic 12, HALF

Iota 0, Iowa 7, 3rd

Jeanerette 8, Westminster 0, HALF

Port Barre at Livonia, Cancelled

Lake Arthur 6, Basile 0, 1st

St. Mary's 7, Abbeville 20, 4th

Crowley 22, St. Louis 28, HALF

Merryville at North Central

Kinder at Welsh

Patterson 33, West St. Mary 0, 3rd

South Plaquemines at Mamou

Pine Prairie at Oberlin

Ville Platte 0, Sacred Heart VP 37, 3rd

Ascension Christian 7, Gueydan 7, HALF

Elton 20, Pickering 0, 3rd

Catholic Pointe Coupee 14, Bunkie 6, HALF

Jennings 0, Leesville 6, HALF

Morgan City 0, Berwick 39, 2nd

Central Catholic at Central Private

St. John 7, Hanson Memorial 33, HALF

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

What Cajuns Should Not Put Down A Garbage Disposal