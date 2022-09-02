Week 1 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Welcome to the 2022 Acadiana area High School Football season. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Southside 13, Notre Dame 21
Lafayette High 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Northwest 15, Northside 21
Beau Chene 0, Rayne 39
Washington-Marion 8, Sulphur 42
Highland Baptist 20, Houma Christian 14
FRIDAY
St. Martinville 27, Cecilia 26, 3rd (Listen Live on ESPN Lafayette)
Opelousas 7, Teurlings 18, 4th (Listen Live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)
Acadiana 15, Lafayette Christian Academy 24, 3rd (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Comeaux 12, STM 56, 3rd
Carencro 21, Alexandria 14, 2nd
Church Point at Eunice
St. Edmund 20, South Lafourche 35, HALF
Breaux Bridge 13, Franklin 6, 1st
Loreauville 7, Erath 3, HALF
Vermilion Catholic 23, Catholic New Iberia 0, HALF
Plaquemine 12, Ascension Episcopal 16, 3rd
Westgate 33, New Iberia 0, HALF
Delcambre at Centerville
North Vermilion 0, Kaplan 6, 3rd
Oak Grove 47, Opelousas Catholic 12, HALF
Iota 0, Iowa 7, 3rd
Jeanerette 8, Westminster 0, HALF
Port Barre at Livonia, Cancelled
Lake Arthur 6, Basile 0, 1st
St. Mary's 7, Abbeville 20, 4th
Crowley 22, St. Louis 28, HALF
Merryville at North Central
Kinder at Welsh
Patterson 33, West St. Mary 0, 3rd
South Plaquemines at Mamou
Pine Prairie at Oberlin
Ville Platte 0, Sacred Heart VP 37, 3rd
Ascension Christian 7, Gueydan 7, HALF
Elton 20, Pickering 0, 3rd
Catholic Pointe Coupee 14, Bunkie 6, HALF
Jennings 0, Leesville 6, HALF
Morgan City 0, Berwick 39, 2nd
Central Catholic at Central Private
St. John 7, Hanson Memorial 33, HALF