Week 10 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 10 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Pine Prairie 0, Church Point 64
West St. Mary 7, Ascension Episcopal 41
Oberlin 13, Basile 20
Northwest 51, Ville Platte 12
Vermilion Catholic 32, Central Catholic 20
Friday
Livonia 20, Breaux Bridge 58
Teurlings 50, Northside 21
Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8
Westgate 47, Carencro 21
Opelousas 48, Beau Chene 6
Welsh 13, Lafayette Christian 49
North Vermilion 7, Cecilia 35
Westminster 6, Opelousas Catholic 40
Southside 46, New Iberia 13
Franklin 40, Catholic NI 13
East St. John 60, St. Thomas More 62
LaGrange 34, Eunice 67
Jeanerette 22, Loreauville 59
St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0
Erath 15, Abbeville 38
Lake Arthur 26, Kaplan 56
Elton 0, Gueydan 38
Mamou 36, Iota 63
Notre Dame 41, Port Barre 6
Houma Christian 6, Delcambre 45
Centerville 0, Highland Baptist 7
Westlake 42, Jennings 55
North Central 0, Sacred Heart 69
St. Edmund 29, Catholic PC 38
Rayne 42, Washington Marion 41
Comeaux 19, Barbe 30
Berwick 10, Donaldsonville 32
Covenant Christian 0, Hanson Memorial 21
Lutcher 55, Patterson 22
Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12