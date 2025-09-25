Top Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs in Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KPEL) — Many Louisiana families are curious about the flexibility of remote work, especially to offset the cost of child care and overall living expenses. However, it can be overwhelming getting started.

The good news is that Louisiana actually ranked third overall in the South, 35th nationally, for its remote work environment.

According to a state ranking, Louisiana has a workforce of approximately 15% in some form of remote job, excluding hybrid jobs.

Just like regular in-person jobs, the qualifications vary based on the job requirements; however, there are still several options that don't require a specialized degree.

Pro tip: consider short programs in project management, IT support, or digital marketing. Certifications can often help you stand out to employers searching for remote workers.

Below is an updated list of the highest-paying remote jobs, along with direct links to the job listings if available. Even if the remote job you are interested in isn't actively hiring, it's worth noting the job title for future searching.

High-Paying Remote Jobs in Louisiana

Salary and job listing information compiled from publicly available postings on ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, Indeed, iHireTech, Extra Space Storage, and Conduent as of September 2025.

Job TitleCurrent ListingAvg Salary (Louisiana / National)Degree / Credentials Required
Remote PhysicianZipRecruiter~$185,942/yrMD / DO + active medical license
Remote PsychiatristZipRecruiter$181K – $300K+MD + Psychiatry residency
Remote Nurse PractitionerZipRecruiter~$111,418/yrMSN / APRN + state license
Remote Clinical PharmacistZipRecruiter~$127K/yrPharmD + pharmacy license
Remote Data ScientistZipRecruiter~$104,957/yrMaster’s often preferred; strong CS/math background
Remote Software EngineeriHireTech~$110K/yrBachelor’s in CS or equivalent coding skills
Remote Project ManagerN/A~$92K/yrPMP certification helpful, experience required
Remote Financial AnalystN/A~$82K/yrBachelor’s in finance/accounting
Remote HR ManagerN/A~$80K/yrBachelor’s in HR or related field
Customer Success ManagerN/A~$68.5K/yrBachelor’s often preferred; experience-based
Inbound Sales RepresentativeExtra Space Storage$16/hr + commissionHigh school diploma; training provided
Account ExecutiveN/A~$72K/yrSales background; degree optional
Call Center / Remote SupportConduent – Remote Customer Service~$14–20/hrHigh school diploma + experience
Digital Marketing SpecialistN/A~$68K/yrPortfolio/experience > degree
CopywriterN/A~$64K/yrWriting portfolio; degree optional
Instructional DesignerN/A~$70K/yrBachelor’s or certification + experience
Web DeveloperLinkedIn – Remote Engineer~$87.5K/yrCoding bootcamp or portfolio; degree optional
IT Support SpecialistN/A~$63.5K/yrCertifications (CompTIA, etc.) often enough

Is Remote Work Right for Me?

Before going into remote work, you will want to consider the following questions:

  1. Do you have the right at-home workspace? A quiet office space with reliable internet is essential.
  2. Are you self-motivated? More freedom and flexibility often mean less hands-on guidance.
  3. Do you prefer in-person collaboration or being a part of a team? While remote work may still require you to work with a team, you won't be interacting with them in person on a daily basis.

With all things considered, remote work may be a great option if you are looking to get out of a typical in-office 9-5 job.

