Many Louisiana families are curious about the flexibility of remote work, especially to offset the cost of child care and overall living expenses. However, it can be overwhelming getting started.

The good news is that Louisiana actually ranked third overall in the South, 35th nationally, for its remote work environment.

According to a state ranking, Louisiana has a workforce of approximately 15% in some form of remote job, excluding hybrid jobs.

Just like regular in-person jobs, the qualifications vary based on the job requirements; however, there are still several options that don't require a specialized degree.

Pro tip: consider short programs in project management, IT support, or digital marketing. Certifications can often help you stand out to employers searching for remote workers.

Below is an updated list of the highest-paying remote jobs, along with direct links to the job listings if available. Even if the remote job you are interested in isn't actively hiring, it's worth noting the job title for future searching.

High-Paying Remote Jobs in Louisiana

Salary and job listing information compiled from publicly available postings on ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, Indeed, iHireTech, Extra Space Storage, and Conduent as of September 2025.

Job Title Current Listing Avg Salary (Louisiana / National) Degree / Credentials Required Remote Physician ZipRecruiter ~$185,942/yr MD / DO + active medical license Remote Psychiatrist ZipRecruiter $181K – $300K+ MD + Psychiatry residency Remote Nurse Practitioner ZipRecruiter ~$111,418/yr MSN / APRN + state license Remote Clinical Pharmacist ZipRecruiter ~$127K/yr PharmD + pharmacy license Remote Data Scientist ZipRecruiter ~$104,957/yr Master’s often preferred; strong CS/math background Remote Software Engineer iHireTech ~$110K/yr Bachelor’s in CS or equivalent coding skills Remote Project Manager N/A ~$92K/yr PMP certification helpful, experience required Remote Financial Analyst N/A ~$82K/yr Bachelor’s in finance/accounting Remote HR Manager N/A ~$80K/yr Bachelor’s in HR or related field Customer Success Manager N/A ~$68.5K/yr Bachelor’s often preferred; experience-based Inbound Sales Representative Extra Space Storage $16/hr + commission High school diploma; training provided Account Executive N/A ~$72K/yr Sales background; degree optional Call Center / Remote Support Conduent – Remote Customer Service ~$14–20/hr High school diploma + experience Digital Marketing Specialist N/A ~$68K/yr Portfolio/experience > degree Copywriter N/A ~$64K/yr Writing portfolio; degree optional Instructional Designer N/A ~$70K/yr Bachelor’s or certification + experience Web Developer LinkedIn – Remote Engineer ~$87.5K/yr Coding bootcamp or portfolio; degree optional IT Support Specialist N/A ~$63.5K/yr Certifications (CompTIA, etc.) often enough

Is Remote Work Right for Me?

Before going into remote work, you will want to consider the following questions:

Do you have the right at-home workspace? A quiet office space with reliable internet is essential. Are you self-motivated? More freedom and flexibility often mean less hands-on guidance. Do you prefer in-person collaboration or being a part of a team? While remote work may still require you to work with a team, you won't be interacting with them in person on a daily basis.

With all things considered, remote work may be a great option if you are looking to get out of a typical in-office 9-5 job.