Hip, New Upscale Bar and Lounge Called The Ruins Now Open in Old Grouse Room Location

The Ruins, Facebook

It's always way more fun to report on places opening than closing. And in this case, it's a re-birth of sorts.

A new bar and lounge called The Ruins is now open in the old Grouse Room location in Parc Lafayette on Kaliste Saloom.

The bar had its grand opening on New Year's Eve and from the pictures posted on social media, it sure looks like a first-class establishment.

The Ruins is described as an "upscale bar and lounge specializing in small plates and craft cocktails."

The concept sure seems ideal for a great night out with your adult friends -- classy cocktails with light and delicious fare and live music.

Small Plates at The Ruins

In addition to the great food and drinks, The Ruins will continue the bar's legacy of continuing to host live music.

A quick check of the bar's Events Calendar shows several bands playing the rest of the month:

  • Every Thursday - Nicki Needham (singer-songwriter)
  • Jan. 7 - The Eighties Experience
  • Jan. 8 - August Heat
  • Jan. 14 - Jet Seven
  • Jan. 29 - The Nik-L-Beer Band

The Ruins will be open weekly from Wednesday to Saturday, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am each day. They're located at 1919 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Suite 303 in Lafayette.

Y'all check it out and let us know what you think.

The Ruins Interior

