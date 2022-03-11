The Jambalaya Shoppe in Lafayette Closing Its Doors Soon

Bad news for those in Acadiana who enjoy delicious jambalaya, pastalaya, gumbo, and other homestyle Cajun cuisine.

Soon, there will be one less place serving it.

The Jambalaya Shoppe has been a staple in the community since opening in March of 2016, catering events both large and small, working remotely in hospitals, fundraisers, and plenty of sporting events, and cooking for happy customers who sat down in the restaurant or picked up in the drive-thru.

Facebook Facebook loading...

After six years, The Jambalaya Shoppe in Lafayette announced it will be closing its doors for good on March 26th.

Owner Brad Topham explained why it will be shutting down, sharing a message of gratitude to the community.

"Thank you. Thank you, Lafayette for six wonderful years! It has been our pleasure to serve you and be a part of your gatherings, sporting events, and family meals. We have participated and enjoyed every fundraiser we were able to help with and sporting events to support our local teams.

"Due to the inability to extend our location's lease, we will be closing, effective March 26th.

"Please stop by and see us for a bowl of gumbo or serving of jambalaya." - Brad Topham

facebook facebook loading...

The Jambalaya Shoppe is located at 4150 West Congress Street, near the corner of W. Congress and Ambassador Caffery.

The location was previously Alwadee, a part restaurant and part hooka lounge. Before that, it was a Krystal Burger.

While The Jambalaya Shoppe will be gone in a few weeks, there's still time to enjoy its food before it does.

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette

10 Top-Grossing Chain Restaurants in America