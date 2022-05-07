Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love.

It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.

Only in Louisiana spotlighted some of the most historic dining spots in Louisiana and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state:

Antoine's

Located at 713 St Louis St, New Orleans. First opened in 1840 this restaurant has become an institution in the French Quarter.

Tujagues

Located at 429 Decatur St, New Orleans. Originally opened in 1856 this restaurant has become a place that tourists and locals alike have come to love.

Galatoire's

Located at 209 Bourbon St, New Orleans. This upscale historic French Quarter restaurant first opened its doors in 1905. If you plan to dine at this establishment be sure to pack some fancy clothes since this is a fine dining restaurant.

Palace Cafe

Located at 135 W Landry St, Opelousas. This restaurant has been dishing up cajun and creole classics since 1927. Rumor has it that there Fried Chicken is amazing!

Lea's Lunchroom

Located at 1810 US-71, Lecompte. They've been serving their world-famous pies and ham sandwiches since 1926.

Herby-K's

Located at 1833 Pierre Ave, Shreveport. This restaurant is known for its massive Shrimp Buster platter and has been open since 1936. Known for their massive Shrimp Buster platter, this north Louisiana institution was open

Dooky Chase's

Located at 2301 Orleans Ave, New Orleans. This restaurant is one of the most famous places in the United States. Dooky Chase's has been open since 1941 and has been known to serve regular folks and Presidents alike.

Louie’s Café

Located at 3322 Lake St, Baton Rouge. This cafe has been serving food to LSU students 24/7 since 1941.

Strawn's Eat Shoppe

Located at 125 Kings Hwy, Shreveport. This classic restaurant has been open since 1944. While there are other locations of this restaurant this location is the original.

Mohawk Tavern Seafood Restaurant

Located at 704 Louisville Ave, Monroe. Established in 1952, this beloved hot spot serves up classic tavern fare with a Louisiana twist.

While looking up the restaurants in the original article I noticed that one restaurant has closed its doors but is still a beloved place that many people around Lafayette still talk about. So I decided to list it here since this restaurant will always remain a staple in Acadiana.

Antler's

This restaurant was located at 555 Jefferson St, Lafayette. Before closing this was a downtown tradition since 1921.

