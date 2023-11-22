Homicide Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting in Lafayette

A shooting incident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (11/22) in the 2800 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Lafayette police officers rushed to the scene following reports of a shooting in progress. However, upon their arrival, they discovered that the victim had already been taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to their injuries, turning the case into an active homicide investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time as authorities are still working to piece together the events that led to the fatal incident.

Lafayette Police detectives, who are currently at the scene, are actively investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to come forward.

Residents who have any details that could aid the investigation are encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This story is still developing, and further details will be shared as they become available.