NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A 21-year-old homicide victim was found shot to death in New Iberia, and police are looking for answers.

The New Iberia Police Department received a call just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 about a shooting on South Corrine Street. As police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, whose identity is not being released at this time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death being the multiple gunshot wounds the victim had received.

New Iberia police officials are asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Any additional information anyone might have needs to be sent to the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

