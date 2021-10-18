Hooters took a chance on their uniform change and it didn't go over too well with those who work at the restaurant.

Recently the food chain altered the shorts its employees wear to work by switching from the traditional orange shorts to much smaller black thong-like shorts.

The traditional shorts worn by those who work at Hooters have always been modest and not so revealing, but not the new shorts that they were introduced to.

After several of their employees posted videos online of their disdain for the shorts, the corporation elected to scrap the change.

However, if the waitress feels comfortable wearing the newer shorts, they can, but they will not be forced to wear the smaller black shorts if they don't feel comfortable.

Hooters reportedly has seen a decline in their business through the years and perhaps this was one way to ignite some excitement back into their establishments, but this didn't sit well with those who work there.

Whatever the case may be, Hooters did listen to their employees and they elected to make the required attire now optional.

Check out the videos below that show what Hooters wanted their employees to wear while waiting on customers.

What do you think?

##hooters ##SoundcoreGoForGold @gracie.herrick for everyone saying the shorts aren’t different, look at the back ##fyp

♬ Honky Tonk Badonkadonk - Trace Adkins

Here's another employee from Hooters showing off their old uniforms, and then new ones that the popular eatery wanted them to wear. I think by now you can see the difference.