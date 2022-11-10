(New York Post) An Iowa couple of a 5-year-old boy is taking some heat from people worldwide after the mom posted a controversial video of their son Zander celebrating his 5th birthday at Hooters. Some people think it's cool but others believe they are the worst parents ever.

Is it bad parenting? Some people on social media believe Zander's parents were exposing the 5-year-old to an inappropriate "sexual experience".

Dressed in low-cut tight Hooters t-shirts, the waitresses at Hooters talked to Zander and made him feel special on his big day. They had him flap his arms like a bird with a beak made from cups (something they do at Hooters), made him laugh and even sang to him. In the video, he actually looks like he's having a good time.

In the video, you can hear his dad say, "Stand up on the chair big dog". Several people have asked if the trip to Hooter was for Zander or his dad.

Seems more like the dad's birthday rather than the kid's. -007marc

5-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday at Hooters TikTok, @darbyallison19 loading...

People from other countries who have made negative comments on TikTok wonder why American parents take young kids to Hooters on their birthday.

Who brings a child to Hooters? I'm not American, and I really don't understand the thing. -Laura W.

There were funny comments as well.

The day little Tommy did not want to play video games no more. -incredible773