“No Hostage”: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Gives All-Clear on Situation Near UL Campus
UPDATE: According to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, there is no hostage situation near UL Lafayette. Police units were in the area to conduct a search warrant.
ORIGINAL STORY:
According to an earlier report from KLFY, a situation near UL sparked rumors of a hostage situation, but LPSO said the heavy police presence was due to authorities serving a warrant in the area.
Captain John Mowell reportedly told KLFY deputies had safely resolved the situation.
According to a release from LPSO, there was "no hostage situation."
See the full story here via KLFY.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)