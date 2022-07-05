&#8220;No Hostage&#8221;: Lafayette Parish Sheriff&#8217;s Office Gives All-Clear on Situation Near UL Campus

“No Hostage”: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Gives All-Clear on Situation Near UL Campus

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office via YouTube

UPDATE: According to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, there is no hostage situation near UL Lafayette. Police units were in the area to conduct a search warrant.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to an earlier report from KLFY, a situation near UL sparked rumors of a hostage situation, but LPSO said the heavy police presence was due to authorities serving a warrant in the area.

Captain John Mowell reportedly told KLFY deputies had safely resolved the situation.

According to a release from LPSO, there was "no hostage situation."

See the full story here via KLFY.

